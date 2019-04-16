Jason Licht brushes off questions about possible Gerald McCoy trade

Getty Images

Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, a cornerstone of the team’s defense since becoming the third pick in the 2010 draft, has been the subject of rampant rumors regarding a potential trade out of Tampa.

Bucs G.M. Jason Licht met with reporters on Tuesday for a pre-draft press conference, and reporters tried to jam McCoy into the conversation by asking if McCoy will be traded, pre-draft.

“You know, I talked about Gerald at the Combine,” Licht said. “I talked about him, answered some questions at the owner’s meetings and there really hasn’t been any developments. Gerald’s on our football team, so just going to hopefully keep this to pre-draft questions.”

And so the next question was whether McCoy, who has a base salary of $13 million and no cap hit if traded, will be dealt to a new team for a draft pick.

“You know, that’s hypothetical,” Licht said. “Right now, we are focused on the draft.”

The fact that Licht said anything other than “hell no,” means that the answer is possibly yes.