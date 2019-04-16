Jason Licht: No developments with Gerald McCoy

April 16, 2019
Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht held his pre-draft press conference on Tuesday, but the questions weren’t limited to what the team might do next week.

Licht also fielded about a player the team drafted in the first round of the 2010 draft. That would be defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who has not been with the team at their voluntary workouts since they got underway a couple of weeks ago.

There’s been a lot of speculation about the team parting ways with McCoy, who has a non-guaranteed salary of $13 million for the 2019 season. On Tuesday, Licht said, via multiple reporters, that there have been no new developments regarding McCoy’s status and that he wasn’t worried about McCoy being prepared despite not being at the workouts.

Licht also said he does not share head coach Bruce Arians’ concern about McCoy’s enthusiasm for the game and that “you would have to ask Bruce” when asked why the coach would advise McCoy not to participate in the offseason program. Arians will surely field that question the next time he’s at the podium and the uncertainty about McCoy’s spot with the Bucs will linger on while waiting for that answer.

  3. McCoy is the softest football personality in the NFL. If you watched hardknocks, you see him picking up helmets and equipment for rookies and stressing the importance of having fun. He also apologized to Big Ben on MNF for tackling him a tiny bit late before the ref even threw the flag. He constantly freelances as a D-lineman, cutting off his own defensive end, missing the qb, and leaving a monster sized hole in the middle of the field for the QB to step up in the pocket or run. He holds the defense back with his soft, nice mentality, which is why he wasn’t voted captain last year, despite always claiming the be the leader of the team. As the “leader,” he’s gotten several D-coordinators fired, and we have yet to have a decent defense in Tampa since his arrival. I’ve watched him dance and celebrate while his defense let up 40 points. Coaches have lost the locker room several times under his “leadership.” I’m extremely happy to see him go, he’s welcome to bring his soft personality to another team that only cares if their defense is having fun and doesn’t care about winning.

