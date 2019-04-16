Jason Licht: No developments with Gerald McCoy

Getty Images

Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht held his pre-draft press conference on Tuesday, but the questions weren’t limited to what the team might do next week.

Licht also fielded about a player the team drafted in the first round of the 2010 draft. That would be defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, who has not been with the team at their voluntary workouts since they got underway a couple of weeks ago.

There’s been a lot of speculation about the team parting ways with McCoy, who has a non-guaranteed salary of $13 million for the 2019 season. On Tuesday, Licht said, via multiple reporters, that there have been no new developments regarding McCoy’s status and that he wasn’t worried about McCoy being prepared despite not being at the workouts.

Licht also said he does not share head coach Bruce Arians’ concern about McCoy’s enthusiasm for the game and that “you would have to ask Bruce” when asked why the coach would advise McCoy not to participate in the offseason program. Arians will surely field that question the next time he’s at the podium and the uncertainty about McCoy’s spot with the Bucs will linger on while waiting for that answer.