Joe Flacco wants to be the team’s “understood quarterback”

AP

Joe Flacco believes he not only is the Broncos’ quarterback of the present but their quarterback of the future. While Flacco says he doesn’t care whether they use the 10th overall choice on a quarterback, he also adds the Broncos would be better off using the top pick on another position.

“I don’t really care about whether they take a quarterback or not,” Flacco said, via quotes distributed by the team. “Whether it’s 10 or whatnot, the only thing I care about is, like I said, I want this team to be as good as they can with me at quarterback. If we feel like as a team and an organization that we can add value to our team at the 10th pick, then I’m all for getting a guy that can add value to the team with me as the understood quarterback. At the end of the day, it is what it is.”

The Ravens traded up to select Lamar Jackson with the 32nd overall choice a year ago. Jackson supplanted Flacco as the starter, and the Ravens traded Flacco to the Broncos.

Now, Flacco faces the possibility of it happening again.

“I think I had a pretty good outlook on it last year,” Flacco said. “It is what it is. I want to get this team to be the best it is with me at quarterback position. Obviously, that is not of most importance to draft a quarterback. But if we do, that’s completely out of my control. I’m going to go out here, and I’m going to compete, and he’s going to have to come out here and be on the field with me every day, too. I’m all ready for that.”

Flacco finished his final six seasons in Baltimore going 42-41 as a starter with 110 touchdowns, 80 interceptions and an 82.3 passer rating. Now, seven years after winning Super Bowl MVP, Flacco is starting over.