Josh Allen, Clelin Ferrell visiting Raiders

Given their lack of pass rush in 2018, many people feel that the Raiders will be selecting at least one player to address that need when they put their three first-round picks to use later this month.

Two of the best pass rushers in this draft class are spending time with the team on Tuesday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Josh Allen and Clelin Ferrell are set to meet with Oakland.

If the Raiders want Allen, they’ll likely have to use the No. 4 pick to make it happen as the former Kentucky star is widely expected to be one of the first players off the board. He’s spent time with all of the teams at the top of the first round during the window for pre-draft visits that closes on Wednesday.

Ferrell isn’t projected to go quite as early as Allen, but the Clemson product’s 27 sacks and 50.5 tackles for loss over the last three yeas has him set to go in the first round. The Raiders have the No. 24 and No. 27 pick in addition to No. 4.