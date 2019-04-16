Josh Rosen handling speculation like “pro’s pro”

AP

Josh Rosen is the Cardinals’ quarterback for right now, but he was only a footnote during the team’s pre-draft press conference. It’s all Kyler, Kyler, Kyler.

Rosen, though, is handling speculation about his future like a pro.

“We’ve had good dialogue,” Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “He is a pro’s pro, and the one thing I have appreciated about him the most since we drafted him is he has an unbelievable amount of mental toughness.”

Rosen has gone about his business in the offseason program despite the prospect of the Cardinals taking Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall choice and trading their current quarterback. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Rosen has a “good grasp” of the offense.

“He couldn’t have been better, honestly,” Kingsbury said. “First one to show up, engaging, into it, very sharp. I can’t say enough good things about my interactions with Josh so far.”

Despite that, the Cardinals still could draft Murray, and Rosen still could find his future elsewhere. For right now, though, it’s Rosen’s job, and he is doing his job.