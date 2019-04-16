Kirk Cousins on learning Vikings playbook: It’s like eating an elephant

Getty Images

The Vikings bumped Kevin Stefanski from interim offensive coordinator to the permanent job this offseason and they hired former Texans and Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak as an offensive advisor in a pair of moves that have led to a new offensive playbook than they were working with at this time last year.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins‘ ability to grasp that offense and execute it at a high level will go a long way toward determining how successful the Vikings are going to be this season. He discussed that process on Tuesday and said the team is “learning football all over again” while borrowing an analogy to illustrate how he is making his way through the new playbook.

“The same way you eat an elephant, one bite at a time,” Cousins said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press.

Cousins did add that there are a lot of similarities to other offenses — Stefanski was obviously in Minnesota last week while Kubiak and Cousins each have a history with Mike and Kyle Shanahan — he’s been in during his career. He expects that will help speed up the transition and everyone in Minnesota would love to see the offense at full speed as soon as possible.