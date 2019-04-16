Lamar Jackson says passing accuracy is his focus this offseason

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson started eight games as a rookie and ran for 749 yards last season, most for any NFL quarterback, but completed just 56.8 percent of his passes. He knows that’s not sustainable.

Jackson said today that he’s been focusing on his footwork and mechanics to make sure he’s a more accurate passer in 2019.

“Keeping a wide base when I’m throwing out breaking routes,” Jackson said. “Just trying to be spot-on in my accuracy. Trying to work on every attribute I can.”

There’s little doubt that Jackson has the athletic talent to make big plays, but the Ravens need a more consistent offense than they had a year ago. The Ravens may run the ball more than any other team in 2019, but Jackson will have to be a better passer as well. He’s working on it.