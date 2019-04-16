Leonard Fournette pays speeding ticket

Getty Images

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette paid his speeding ticket Friday, a day after he was arrested for driving with a suspended license, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.

Police cited Fournette for speeding in November. But he failed to pay the ticket, which led to his arrest Friday.

Doug Marrone said earlier Tuesday that the team would not discipline Fournette for what the Jaguars coach called “a mistake.” Marrone relayed a similar tale of his arrest for an unpaid speeding ticket when he was an assistant coach at Georgia Tech.

“I think it is one of those things where the first thing is that you have to obey the law and secondly, if something happens, you have to take it upon yourself to follow up,” Marrone said.