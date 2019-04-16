Malik Jackson unhappy with “lame” Le’Veon Bell social media post

Getty Images

The NFL’s latest social media war of words is between Eagles defensive lineman Malik Jackson and Jets running back Le'Veon Bell.

Bell posted a video on social media showing a play from last year’s playoff game when Bell’s Steelers took on Jackson’s Jaguars. On the play Bell showed, he juked out Jackson, leaving Jackson sprawled on the ground and Bell running by him.

Jackson didn’t appreciate that and posted a video of his own.

“Come on lame ass Le’Veon Bell don’t just show a snippet show the truth. And this in only half the video,” Jackson wrote.

Jackson urged everyone to watch this video, which shows more of that playoff game. In one portion of the video, Jackson tackles Bell and then taunts him over comments Bell made before the game about playing the Patriots next.

“You going to the Patriots? Where the Patriots at?” Jackson said.

Bell then posted a follow up, saying he meant no disrespect.

“For whatever reason Malik Jackson took my post as if I’m tryin to make him look bad and that’s not the case at all,” Bell wrote. “Look, bro, I respect your game. We all know y’all won that game, you played well in that game too so I’m posting this too. I’m all positive vibes this way bro.”

The Jets and Eagles will meet this season, so Bell and Jackson will see each other again.