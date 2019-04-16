Matt Kalil not back to full health

Getty Images

The Texans signed veteran tackle Matt Kalil to a one-year deal as a free agent in hopes that he can help them put a better offensive line on the field in 2019.

Kalil’s role in that effort will obviously be contingent on him actually getting on the field and he said on Tuesday that he’s not ready to do that yet. Kalil didn’t play for the Panthers at all last season due to a knee injury and said that he’s not back to full health at this point.

While he’s not physically ready to go, Kalil said the chance to prove he can still play has him “the most fired up I’ve been in a while.”

“I like being on a one-year deal,” Kalil said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “Everybody knows what kind of player I can be. It’s about being healthy.”

Kalil wasn’t very effective for the Panthers in 2017, so there’s reason to doubt that good health will make everything alright this year. It’s certainly significant, though, and the sooner Kalil can get on the field the better for the Texans’ hopes of knowing if he can be part of the solution.