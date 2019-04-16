Matt Skura among Ravens ERFAs to sign tenders

Getty Images

Ravens center Matt Skura started every game that the Ravens played in 2018 and that put him in line for a nice bonus.

Skura earned a league-high $533,558 in performance-based pay, which nearly doubled his $550,000 base salary from last year but didn’t move him out of qualifying for exclusive rights free agency. That left Skura with no chance to solicit offers from other teams once the Ravens tendered him earlier this year and Skura signed that tender on Monday.

He wasn’t the only player to use the start of offseason workouts as the moment to get their contract housekeeping out of the way. We reported on running back Gus Edwards signing his ERFA tender on Monday and the team announced that Skura, offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor and running back De'Lance Turner did the same.

Linebacker Patrick Onwuasor also signed his restricted free agent tender, which leaves defensive lineman Michael Pierce as the only loose end in that category.