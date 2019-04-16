NFL mum on whether lawsuit settlement exposes Antonio Brown to scrutiny

Posted by Mike Florio on April 16, 2019, 1:38 PM EDT
Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has settled a lawsuit arising from allegations that he threw furniture from a balcony at a Miami apartment building, endangering a toddler and his grandfather. Does that settlement expose Brown to scrutiny under the Personal Conduct Policy?

The league has not responded to multiple email messages on that point.

Last October, the NFL acknowledged that it is monitoring multiple lawsuits that were pending at the time against Brown, including the litigation arising from the alleged furniture throwing. Even though Brown was never arrested or charged with any crime, the Personal Conduct Policy arguably is broad enough to encompass this specific situation.

The Personal Conduct Policy generally covers behavior that is “illegal, violent, dangerous, or irresponsible puts innocent victims at risk,” and it specifically applies to “[c]onduct that poses a genuine danger to the safety and well-being of another person.”

Although the settlement surely includes a provision pursuant to which Brown denies any wrongdoing (most if not all civil settlements include that language), the mere fact that Brown agreed to resolve the case becomes an acknowledgment that the claims had at least a shred of merit, which seems to justify an investigation by the league, and possibly the imposition of discipline.

Whether the league should be engaging in such investigations and impose discipline under such circumstances is a different question from whether, under the plain terms of the Personal Conduct Policy, discipline is warranted. That said, the NFL found a way last year to look the other way when Giants quarterback Eli Manning settled a lawsuit for civil fraud — which is different from criminal fraud only in that a prosecutor hasn’t decided to pursue criminal charges. The league routinely investigates and disciplines in the absence of criminal charges, and it’s fair to ask whether the league will adhere to its past practices in this case.

10 responses to “NFL mum on whether lawsuit settlement exposes Antonio Brown to scrutiny

  1. On the football field, AB is fun to watch. He’s definitely a game-changer. Off-the-field he’s a petulant child. It’s too bad really because he could be a likable guy but hanging around with T.O. has changed him to the state he’s in now.

    I think what he did was dumb but I don’t think the NFL should do anything in this case.

  3. I would definitely assume (if I were NFL league office) AB knowingly committed an act that would not sit well with park ave. should have been able to brush it under the rug but with his recent social media retardation, he may be looking at some trouble.

  4. There’s a smear and some fake spin in the statement ” lawsuit for civil fraud — which is different from criminal fraud only in that a prosecutor hasn’t decided to pursue criminal charges.”

    Anyone can sue anyone about anything and end in civil court with no basis at all. However, in a criminal case, an experienced prosecutor has weighed the evidence and determined that he has a real case and a chance to win. This difference shouldn’t be glossed over as it is in the author’s statement.

    The NFL needs to go slow in civil cases since the case could be a sham.

  5. Since Goodell suspends players for all kinds of tthings, evidence be damned, how about suspending AB for doing something that could have killed a kid?

    Drunk drivers don’t mean to kill people, but they can go to jail, and get suspended by the NFL. Give AB a 4 game suspension.

  6. C’mon Mike. The NFL rarely initiates anything. Have they ever INITIATED a personal conduct investigation. Maybe they have but by the time we hear anything from the NFL it’s long after (social) media have already hung out the laundry. So I’m leaning towards they have not initiated anything. They’ve always leaned on “at least a shred of merit” from some other source then just reacted with how hard to make it fall.

  7. everywhere this guy goes trouble follows, he really is perfect for the raiders because they turn that stuff into 3 SB trophy’s.

  10. He was throwing furniture out of the windows of a tall building and almost hit people. How would that NOT get any scrutiny?

