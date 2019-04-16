N’Keal Harry wrapping up pre-draft tour with 49ers, Seahawks

Getty Images

Former Arizona State wide receiver N’Keal Harry’s busy schedule of pre-draft visits is coming to an end this week with visits to a pair of NFC West clubs.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Harry is will depart a meeting with the 49ers on Tuesday to head to the Seahawks facility for a Wednesday visit.

The 49ers have been meeting with several receivers recently and it was identified as an area of need heading into the offseason. Seattle’s also been spending a fair amount of time with wideouts who can help Russell Wilson add to the resume that earned him a new deal early on Tuesday morning.

Harry’s list of meetings also included visits with the Cardinals, Saints, Patriots, Eagles and Bills. We’ll find out who was wildest about Harry at some point next week.