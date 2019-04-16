No Reshad Jones at Dolphins voluntary minicamp

Getty Images

Teams with new head coaches get to hold a voluntary minicamp during the early stages of the offseason program and the Dolphins are holding theirs this week.

Head coach Brian Flores said on Tuesday that veteran safety Reshad Jones is not in attendance for the workouts. Flores said, via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, that he was made aware that Jones would not be here this week and that Jones has been at other offseason conditioning sessions this month.

The Dolphins have parted ways with many veterans this offseason and there was word last month that Jones could wind up as part of the exodus as well. Cutting Jones wouldn’t offer any cap relief before June 1 and a post-June 1 cut would only clear $100,000 in cap space, but a trade would provide some increased space.

Jones had 72 tackles, three interceptions and a touchdown in 14 games for Miami last season.