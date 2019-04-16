Panthers bring Cody Ford in for a visit

Getty Images

The Panthers made shoring up their offensive line an early emphasis in free agency, and their pre-draft visitors make it clear they’re still looking for help up front.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Panthers are hosting Oklahoma lineman Cody Ford today. It’s his final visit of nine, with five of those teams picking between 11th and 20th overall.

The Panthers, picking 16th, have also had Florida tackle Jawaan Taylor in for a visit and have spent time with most of the top tackle prospects over the last month and a half, either on campus or in their building.

They signed center Matt Paradis to replace Ryan Kalil at center, and then re-signed former All-Pro right tackle Daryl Williams, allowing them to cut oft-injured tackle Matt Kalil.

Ford played tackle at Oklahoma, though many project him inside to guard. The Panthers could stand an upgrade at left guard, while thinking of a possible move back outside if Williams leaves after his one-year prove-it deal.