Philip Rivers not with Chargers, but it’s not contract related

Getty Images

The start of voluntary offseason workouts often brings word of players who aren’t attending because of contract spats or a desire to work out on their own.

Contract spats can get going when a player is entering the final year of his current deal and Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is in that position right now. That’s led to a lot of discussion about an extension with the team, but nothing has been finalized at this point.

That’s not the reason why Rivers isn’t with the team for their first week of offseason work, however. Head coach Anthony Lynn said that Rivers is away from the team for family reasons.

“He does a family vacation around Easter every year,” Lynn said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “Easter was pushed back this year, so I didn’t want him showing up here just for today and tomorrow, and then going back with his family in Florida. That’s why he’s not here.”

Rivers signed his last extension in the middle of August 2015 and things could follow a similar timeline heading into the quarterback’s 16th season with the Chargers.