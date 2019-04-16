Quarterback market has exploded in less than two years

Posted by Mike Florio on April 16, 2019, 10:36 AM EDT
Getty Images

From 2013 through 2016, the quarterback market stagnated. From 2017 through now, the quarterback market has exploded.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers enjoyed an extended stretch as the highest-paid player in the NFL, with a new-money average of $22 million per year, until Colts quarterback Andrew Luck finally leapfrogged Rodgers in 2016, with $24.6 million per year. An NFL player finally reached the $25 million mark on June 22, 2017, when Raiders quarterback Derek Carr signed a deal with five new years and $125 million in new money.

In less than 22 months since then, the high-water mark has increased by another $10 million per year.

From Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford ($27 million per year) to 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ($27.5 million) to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ($28 million) to Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan ($30 million) to Rodgers ($33.5 million) to Wilson ($35 million), the market has gone higher and higher.

That will continue, as more quarterbacks move toward new deals. While some, like Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, won’t beat Wilson’s average, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield seemed destined to do so. (It’s hard to get a feel for where Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will land on that spectrum.)

As the cap continues to increase and, in turn, franchise-tag amounts continue to grow, quarterbacks whose contracts are concluding will have more and more leverage. And multiple quarterbacks will eventually be making more money than Wilson.

The last time Wilson signed a long-term deal, his $21.9 million per year new-money average was close to the top of the market. As of Monday, his annual average landed in the middle of the pack. Within the next four years, Wilson could be right back there.

Permalink 45 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

45 responses to “Quarterback market has exploded in less than two years

  2. This is ridiculous. Plain old QB greed and nothing to do with what’s best for the team. Every single team that goes down this route has paid for the poor decision to devote such massive chunks of the salary cap to one player… in the win/loss column. Hope Seattle enjoys watching their team stay mired in mediocrity while Russell makes way more money than anyone ever needs in a lifetime.

  4. Paying actual franchise QB’s big money is a must in the NFL.

    What if you paid a QB big money and you got Kirk Cousins?

    Poor Barneys

  5. We all know Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, etc are in a different tier than Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson. So this will not be sustainable. Once teams figure out how to best handle the QB contract, this will all turn. It is cyclical – just as the RB market has dropped in recent years. Once teams figure out how to draft a 1st round QB every 4 to 6 years and develop them, we will have a whole new strategic advantage salary cap speaking.

  6. Can’t wait to see garbage football when 4-5 players take up 95% of a team’s salary cap and the entire rest of the roster is forced to be on min deals.

    This constant leapfrogging is ridiculous. Aaron Rodgers is a better QB than Russell Wilson. Wilson shouldn’t have gotten more than him.

  7. Based on career accomplishments, Cousins, Garropolo and Stafford probabably shouldn’t have gotten as much as they did, nor should Dak Prescott be paid in that range.

  9. It is maddening when the third best quarterback in the NFC West gets the biggest paycheck in the entire NFL. Jimmy G averaged over 300 yards per game passing in 2017, and Jared Goff has led his team to the Super Bowl. Wilson was ranked 25th in the NFL in passing yards in 2018 and he was unable to be beat a weak Dallas team in the playoffs. If Seattle finishes 2nd again or even third and out of the playoffs, I wonder if the new owner is going to fire Petey.

  11. “From Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford ($27 million per year) to 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ($27.5 million) to Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ($28 million) to Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan ($30 million) to Rodgers ($33.5 million) to Wilson ($35 million), the market has gone higher and higher.”
    ——————————-

    And every one of those deals was around 16.5% of the existing salary cap at that time. Just like Peter King researched the 1997 QB market when Favre, Bledsoe and Aikman were ALSO making 16.5% of the salary cap back then.

    So what’s the issue? The elite QB market HAS NOT moved up or down. And I would EXPECT the next big contract to also be 16.5% of whatever the salary cap will be.

  12. Quarterbacks are very important. If you find a top 3 QB you have to pay him.

    People comparing Russell to A-Rod aren’t considering the fact that Rodgers isn’t a team player or leader, and has had issues with coaches. There hasn’t necessarily been a lack of talent around him. It’s a diva issue.

    Also, let’s look at what just happened to the Rams. They were able to build a solid overall team with a stout defense and run game. What happened in the Super Bowl? They couldn’t even score one TD because they didn’t have a quarterback.

    Sure, it will be a challenge to build a top tier squad on both sides of the ball when you are paying one guy that much. But it can be done.

  13. So Rogers had a hangup over not being highest paid before, the argument is that if he is better than other qbs then hes getting shortchanged if hes not getting paid more. I wonder if this impacts his ability to be happy with his most recent contract if its not been beaten.

  15. I’m shocked that Sam Bradford isn’t in the running for big contract (joking). I’m certain that 99.9% of the posters on here would, if given the chance, accept a contract like these.

  16. fmackaw says:
    April 16, 2019 at 10:52 am
    Can’t wait to see garbage football when 4-5 players take up 95% of a team’s salary cap and the entire rest of the roster is forced to be on min deals.

    This constant leapfrogging is ridiculous. Aaron Rodgers is a better QB than Russell Wilson. Wilson shouldn’t have gotten more than him.
    —-

    The min. deals will be for draftees and walk ons because they don’t have much choice. Everyone else in that teams system with any talent when their initial contract finishes may walk. But they will only walk to teams not playing the same game of a few guys make most of the money.

  17. I’m not making reference to the Wilson deal with this comment, but some teams keep overpaying for mediocre QBs, thus driving the price up. Plus, as is proven year after year, a franchise QB is hard to come by, so once a team feels they have found one, they pay up at nearly any cost. You can always find a new RB, WR etc., not so easy finding a franchise QB. IMO

  19. jman967 says: “It’s called a bubble. They generally burst.”
    ————————

    The QB market has ALWAYS been around 16.5% of the salary cap. From 1997 Brett Favre to 2019 Russell Wilson.

  22. I wouldn’t add Mayfield into that conversation just yet. He’s had one season in the league. Let’s see how he looks after this season, when defensive co-ordinators have had an offseason to study him. Lots of hype surrounding Mayfield and the Browns, but it’s all talk until they do it on the field.

  23. Looks like the QBs are going to suck up the entire increase of the cap and leave the same amount for everyone else.

  27. This is also the other side of the franchise tag. QBs especially can push the narrative of pay me 2 or 3 years on the tag for big money or just pay me the big money and get it over with.

    The franchise tag can be used by players to max out their income.

  30. It’s funny how people complain about what other people are making. You don’t get paid what you deserve. You get paid what you NEGOTIATE. Clearly Seattle valued his service as such. Way to get your money Russ!

  31. Until teams can be consistently successful with below average QBs, there’s no reason not to overpay above average QBs. They have the leverage. Teams would rather be a fringe playoff team with the QB position settled than spend an indeterminate number of years in QB purgatory.
    It is a little puzzling that more quality veteran QBs don’t look at Brady’s contract and put 2 & 2 together. It’s not like he’s is taking the veteran minimum, but he’s giving his team flexibility.

  34. Soon the winningest team in the NFL will be the one that convinces the QB to make less so they can spend money on other players. If my goal was to win the big game, and I genuinely loved where I was playing, I’d want people just as talented around me. I seriously doubt any team in the NFL can nail every draft that well. Pretty sure that team exists now, I’ll let you figure out which one it is.

  35. So basically….once your franchise finally finds a franchise QB, your ability to field a competitive team ceases. This isn’t good for the NFL that once a Rodgers or Wilson become great and out live their rookie deals, GMs can’t afford to build a quality team around them.

  36. Look at the teams those guys play for. How have they largely done? Even Indy, which is doing well, is able to do so because they had a couple rookie all-pros. When those guys come up in a few years for new contracts the team is going to have to make some hard choices.

  37. With all the rules in place to protect Qbs it appears to be one of the safest investments a team can make. The impact a franchise qb has on not only the offense but also keeping the defense off of the field makes the money palatable. And then teams calculate the impact qbs have in putting folks in the stands and merchandise flying off the shelf and it is a no brainer.

  38. akira1971 says:
    April 16, 2019 at 11:06 am

    jman967 says: “It’s called a bubble. They generally burst.”
    ————————

    The QB market has ALWAYS been around 16.5% of the salary cap. From 1997 Brett Favre to 2019 Russell Wilson.
    ===================================================================================
    –you mentioned this stat more than once, do you have actual numbers or data to back up your stated 16.5% of the cap in the past–

  39. The Vikings messed up bad and were so desperate with no Superbowl wins the way overpaid for Cousins, a proven mediocre QB, even though they had a decent cheap QB that at least one a play-off game. 49ers are still a bit unknown since Jimmy has yet to beat a good team or play a full year, but that is a lot of money for a unproven QB that played a few games with superior coaching in New England. These two teams reset the QB market and shows simply that in the NFL there are teams with QB’s and teams with out QB’s that are perennial losers, and those without QB’s will always over pay. A QB like Dak now can command same type money as these two if not more, because if Jerry doesn’t pay him someone will. Same for Mahomes $40 million from the Chiefs, or many other teams will pay that.

  40. QB’s are the attraction for most teams.
    Teams are making more than enough off their QB’s.
    That being said, a lot of teams overpay a QB for a chance at the golden ring.

  41. Players make X amount on the whole. If half of that goes to 32 guys in the whole league, that just means the other 98% fight over scraps. SOunds like income inequality. Anyhoo…

    Another reason it’s good to be a Pats fan. Their QB takes less tha his worth, and there’s actually a middle class of players on their roster (2-5 million). Everyone else appears to be going with the “Stars and Scrubs” strategy.

  44. Does having a $35M quarterback outweigh having a 10-cent offensive line? (Minnesota Vikings)

    Or would a $35M offensive line be able to keep a 10-cent quarterback upright? (Cleveland Browns)

  45. Can PFT please do an article on Top 3 Paid QBs over the last 10 years and who won the Super Bowl each year.

    I suspect that making your QB a top 3 paid QB makes winning the Super Bowl much harder or nearly impossible.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!