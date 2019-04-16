Rams waive Kyle Murphy

Getty Images

The Rams opened up a roster spot on Tuesday by parting ways with an offensive lineman.

The team announced that they have waived tackle Kyle Murphy with an injury designation.

Murphy signed to the Rams’ practice squad in late December after being released from the Packers’ injured reserve list. He was placed on injured reserve in September and also ended the 2017 season on the list after hurting his foot.

Murphy played three games as a rookie after being selected in the sixth round of the 2016 draft and started the first three games in 2017 while filling in for injured Packers tackles Bryan Bulaga and David Bakhtiari.

His departure leaves the Rams with eight offensive linemen and that may make that area one they address multiple times in next week’s draft.