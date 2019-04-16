Report: Kyler Murray won’t meet with Washington as planned

AP

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was expected to meet with Washington this week. That no longer is the case.

Steve Wyche of NFL Media reports that Murray’s trip to Washington is off. No reason was given for the cancellation.

That means the Heisman Trophy winner won’t meet with Washington since Wednesday is the final day for prospects to visit team facilities.

Washington, holding the 15th choice, has done its homework on the top quarterback prospects. Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, Missouri’s Drew Lock, Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham, West Virginia’s Will Grier and Duke’s Daniel Jones visited team headquarters.

Washington does not have a long-term solution at quarterback with Alex Smith‘s future in doubt and Case Keenum and Colt McCoy signed only through 2019.