Rodney Harrison, Mike Vrabel, Richard Seymour are finalists for Patriots Hall of Fame

Getty Images

One of three former New England Patriots teammates will be claiming a spot in the team’s Hall of Fame.

Rodney Harrison, Mike Vrabel, and Richard Seymour are this year’s finalists for the honor. The team announced the trio on Tuesday morning.

All three played together in New England from 2003 through 2008, winning a pair of Super Bowls. Vrabel and Seymour were teammates on the 2001 Super Bowl-winning team.

2019 marks Vrabel’s fourth year as a finalist. Seymour has been nominated for the honor three times. Harrison’s name appears on the list for the first time.

Fans can cast votes on the winner through May 3. One of them will join Leon Gray, who was recently selected by a 10-person senior committee, as the two members of this year’s class.