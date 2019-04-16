Russell Wilson: “Hey Seattle, we got a deal”

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is apparently keeping that title for some time yet to come.

In a video posted to his Twitter account at 12:44 a.m. PDT, Wilson said from his bed that he has a new deal with the Seahawks.

“Hey Seattle, we got a deal,” Wilson said.

Wilson and his wife, Ciara, then both added a “Go Hawks!” before Wilson implored everyone to go to bed.

“I’m going to see y’all in the morning. Time for y’all to go to bed,” Wilson said.

Wilson and his agent, Mark Rodgers, had imposed a deadline on April 15th as the final time they would address a new contract with the Seahawks ahead of the final year of his existing contract. That deadline apparently was enough to spark action to a deal getting finalized either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

What the new deal is exactly remains unknown for the time being, but it will extend Wilson’s tenure with the Seahawks beyond the upcoming season without the necessity of franchise tags over the upcoming years.