Ryan Fitzpatrick on Minkah: There’s enough magic to go around

Getty Images

Dolphins defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick tried to trademark “Fitzmagic” in September, as Ryan Fitzpatrick was throwing eight touchdown passes for the Buccaneers the first two weeks, living up to his “Fitzmagic” nickname. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Ryan Fitzpatrick now are teammates, with the quarterback having signed as a free agent.

“I don’t know what you’re referring to,” Ryan Fitzpatrick said Tuesday when asked about Minkah’s attempt to trademark “Fitzmagic.”

After laughter, Ryan Fitzpatrick added that he and Minkah have talked about the “Fitzmagic” nickname.

“It was one of the first things [brought up],” Ryan said. “We kind of smiled at each other when we met. It was a cheesy line, but I’ll say it again, I think there’s enough magic to go around, especially being on different sides of the ball.”

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied Minkah Fitzpatrick’s effort to squat on “Fitzmagic” earlier this year. Though Minkah could continue to pursue it, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office made it clear Ryan Fitzpatrick is sufficiently known by “Fitzmagic,” so Minkah isn’t likely to win.