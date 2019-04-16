Seahawks announce deal, Russell Wilson says he has more Super Bowls to win

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 16, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT
Getty Images

Russell Wilson is officially under contract to the Seahawks for five more seasons, and he thinks he’s going to win not just one more Super Bowl, but multiple Super Bowls.

In comments published by the team, Wilson said he thinks he’ll win Super Bowls, plural, in Seattle.

“For me, for my family and for [agent] Mark [Rodgers], we love Seattle, and it’s the place I want to be,” Wilson said. “I’ve always wanted to be. When I first got drafted in 2012, I wanted to be here forever. This helps solidify that. I’ve got many more years to go and a lot more winning to do—we’ve got more Super Bowls to win. I’m excited about that.”

Despite some talk that Wilson wanted out, coach Pete Carroll praised Wilson for being consistently committed to everything the team is trying to do.

“We’re all really pleased that we were able to take the next step to stay together and keep this moving,” Carroll said. “Russ has been a huge factor in everything that has happened, and this allows us to stay on track with continuing to push to find that consistency. Russell is a unique player, a unique competitor. It’s rare the way he’s just so consistently connected to competing and battling. To keep that factor as part of the program is just a real positive for our fans and for everyone. We’re all fortunate to see this happen.”

Wilson and Carroll have won one Super Bowl together and just missed a second. They may win another one together. Or more than one.

Permalink 22 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

22 responses to “Seahawks announce deal, Russell Wilson says he has more Super Bowls to win

  1. Making 3x Brady’s salary and won’t have close to 1/3 SB rings to show for it. We’re the luckiest fans in the world across the country…

  4. Not likely. Qb’s who consume a large amount of cap space typically don’t win super bowls. That’s one of the reasons the patriots have been so successful

  6. The 1 year dynasty could have had two Super Bowl wins but we all know what happened in their last appearance 😉

  11. Despite some talk that Wilson wanted out,
    ============================================

    Which was completely media manufactured for ratings and internet hits.

  13. Wilson doesn’t get much credit for approaching every aspect of things the right way – including this deal – where he never even hinted at a holdout.

    RW not getting much love on these boards, but a few things to consider – – the guy gets in zero trouble, has no conflict w coaches, shows up in shape every year, and hasn’t missed a game in his career. Those who still dub him a ‘scrambling QB’, just haven’t watched him play the last few years. 35 tds against 7 picks last year – and he makes plays in the 4th quarter.

    It’s a lot of dough, no doubt – but if we all had to guess as to whether the cap would go up or down, up is much more likely given all the new deep-pocketed TV/Streaming buyers out there. This is a deal the Hawks had to make imo, and 4 more years feels like a reasonable length of time to me. I’m good with it.

  14. He seems to believe that he can pass and catch the ball by himself unlike a certain model’s husband.

  15. Better hit big in the draft as the only thing Seattle can afford will be rookie contracts to surround 35Mill man. Good luck with that

  17. Seattle had to pay him. Top 10 QB’s aren’t growing in a field.

    Within 2-3 years he won’t be the highest paid unless the salary cap is reduced.

    The Seahawks were stuck.

  19. Rate This
    dickshotdogs says:
    April 16, 2019 at 6:42 pm
    Not as long as Brady is around…
    ++++++++++++
    Not as long as Goodell is around you meant. Let’s see how many teams the Patriots play coming off bye weeks. The Eagles played four last year. The Patriots have played two the last four seasons combined.

  20. I wouldn’t have paid him that much but I don’t have to pay his salary. They went to SB’s on their defense and it doesn’t look like they will have that again anytime soon.

  22. Hahahahaha! In your dreams buddy. How many of their four picks this year will be busts? Three or four?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!