Seahawks announce deal, Russell Wilson says he has more Super Bowls to win

Getty Images

Russell Wilson is officially under contract to the Seahawks for five more seasons, and he thinks he’s going to win not just one more Super Bowl, but multiple Super Bowls.

In comments published by the team, Wilson said he thinks he’ll win Super Bowls, plural, in Seattle.

“For me, for my family and for [agent] Mark [Rodgers], we love Seattle, and it’s the place I want to be,” Wilson said. “I’ve always wanted to be. When I first got drafted in 2012, I wanted to be here forever. This helps solidify that. I’ve got many more years to go and a lot more winning to do—we’ve got more Super Bowls to win. I’m excited about that.”

Despite some talk that Wilson wanted out, coach Pete Carroll praised Wilson for being consistently committed to everything the team is trying to do.

“We’re all really pleased that we were able to take the next step to stay together and keep this moving,” Carroll said. “Russ has been a huge factor in everything that has happened, and this allows us to stay on track with continuing to push to find that consistency. Russell is a unique player, a unique competitor. It’s rare the way he’s just so consistently connected to competing and battling. To keep that factor as part of the program is just a real positive for our fans and for everyone. We’re all fortunate to see this happen.”

Wilson and Carroll have won one Super Bowl together and just missed a second. They may win another one together. Or more than one.