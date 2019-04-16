Steve Keim claims report that agent accompanied Kyler Murray for visit was “false”

Posted by Mike Florio on April 16, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT
The hand is slowly being tipped, because a tangled web definitely is being weaved. Or woven. Or whatever.

Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim on Tuesday claimed that a report that agent Erik Burkhardt accompanied quarterback Kyler Murray for a visit to the team was “false.” And, frankly, I have very good reason to believe that this contention is false. Which makes me very suspicious that the Cards are trying to throw as much dirt as they can on what would be evidence that the Cardinals have settled on Murray, and that they’re actively negotiating a contract with Burkhardt.

There’s good reason for the Cardinals to negotiate with Burkhardt, who also represents Cardinals coach Kliff Klingsbury. If the Cardinals want to be sure that Murray doesn’t ditch football for baseball either now or within the next four years, the Cardinals could tell Murray he won’t be the pick unless the simultaneously signs a deal with a Jameis Winston-style no-baseball clause.

Back to whether Burkhardt accompanied Murray — and beyond the question of whether I have very good reason to believe Burkhardt was there — the Cardinals should have moved much more aggressively to shout this down, if it were false. Which, as mentioned twice now (OK, three times), I don’t think it is.

And while other media outlets (specifically, the ones that will be televising the draft) have a strong incentive to help the Cardinals keep the pick concealed until it’s announced, Keim’s effort to describe as false something that isn’t false becomes the most persuasive evidence yet that Murray will be the pick.

5 responses to “Steve Keim claims report that agent accompanied Kyler Murray for visit was “false”

  1. This was absolutely false. The local media reported it as false the day Murray was in town. His agent did fly to Arizona with him, but stayed in the Motel room and was not allowed in the visit w/ him. If Murray had a deal done with Arizona he wouldn’t still be visiting with teams, especially with teams like the Redskins who pick 15th in the freaking draft having just left their facility.

  2. “the Cardinals should have moved much more aggressively to shout this down, if it were false.”
    =========================

    Or they really couldn’t care that much what the media speculates other than to say, “nope”.

  3. “and beyond the question of whether I have very good reason to believe Burkhardt was there”
    ——————–
    Either provide proof or put a name to your source.

    “And while other media outlets (specifically, the ones that will be televising the draft) have a strong incentive to help the Cardinals keep the pick concealed until it’s announced, Keim’s effort to describe as false something that isn’t false becomes the most persuasive evidence yet that Murray will be the pick.”
    ———————-
    Doesn’t explain the dozens of OTHER media outlets that has absolutely no connection to draft night on why they would help ESPN get better ratings.

  4. hawkkiller says:
    April 16, 2019 at 4:49 pm
    ___________________________________________________________________

    I don’t think it would be wise to turn down a trip to any team. Until he’s drafted any contract that could have been signed is still just a maybe, so why turn away other teams that might want to trade up to draft him? And besides that, who turns down a free trip and some free food? He has no incentive to turn anyone down, even if the Cards told him point blank no doubt you’re the pick; they would still want him to travel.

    All of this possible subterfuge tells us; is we don’t know what’s gonna happen until it does.

  5. bam5239 says:
    April 16, 2019 at 5:02 pm
    ___________________________________________________________________

    All of this possible subterfuge tells us; is we don’t know what’s gonna happen until it does.
    ===============================

    It is extremely common for QB’s who know they’re going to be picked much higher to turn down visits and agents do not want their clients taking visits from teams who have zero chance of drafting them. Sam Darnold did it last year turning down the Bills, Baker Mayfield turned down multiple visits last year to. This happens every year, if Murray knew he was the top #1 overall pick he would not be taking visits, especially with a team who picks 15th unless his agent thinks that team could possibly end up picking his client.

