Steve Keim claims report that agent accompanied Kyler Murray for visit was “false”

The hand is slowly being tipped, because a tangled web definitely is being weaved. Or woven. Or whatever.

Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim on Tuesday claimed that a report that agent Erik Burkhardt accompanied quarterback Kyler Murray for a visit to the team was “false.” And, frankly, I have very good reason to believe that this contention is false. Which makes me very suspicious that the Cards are trying to throw as much dirt as they can on what would be evidence that the Cardinals have settled on Murray, and that they’re actively negotiating a contract with Burkhardt.

There’s good reason for the Cardinals to negotiate with Burkhardt, who also represents Cardinals coach Kliff Klingsbury. If the Cardinals want to be sure that Murray doesn’t ditch football for baseball either now or within the next four years, the Cardinals could tell Murray he won’t be the pick unless the simultaneously signs a deal with a Jameis Winston-style no-baseball clause.

Back to whether Burkhardt accompanied Murray — and beyond the question of whether I have very good reason to believe Burkhardt was there — the Cardinals should have moved much more aggressively to shout this down, if it were false. Which, as mentioned twice now (OK, three times), I don’t think it is.

And while other media outlets (specifically, the ones that will be televising the draft) have a strong incentive to help the Cardinals keep the pick concealed until it’s announced, Keim’s effort to describe as false something that isn’t false becomes the most persuasive evidence yet that Murray will be the pick.