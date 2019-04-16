Who has the better contract, Russell Wilson or Kirk Cousins?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 16, 2019, 6:50 PM EDT
Russell Wilson signed the richest contract in NFL history. But is it the best contract in NFL History? Maybe not.

An argument could be made that the contract signed last year by Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is better than Wilson’s new deal.

(Let me know when you stop laughing.)

Wilson’s deal commits him to the Seahawks through 2023, at an average payout of $31.4 million per year. Of the $157 million payout, 68 percent is guaranteed for injury and 44.5 percent is fully guaranteed at signing.

Cousins’ contract covers only three years, with an average of $28 million per year. The full amount — all $84 million — is fully guaranteed at signing.

While Wilson is getting $3.1 million more per year, Cousins will hit the market again in 2021. Wilson won’t hit the market until 2024, at the earliest. And there’s an important difference regarding whether Cousins and/or Wilson will hit the open market. Wilson will be subject to the franchise or transition tag. Cousins has a no-transition tag in his contract, and the 44-percent rule (since he’s twice been tagged before) would make his franchise tender a whopping $44 million in 2021.

Whether Cousins will get a market-value deal in 2021 will depend largely on whether and to what extent he plays well enough to merit one. But with the top of the quarterback market already spiking from $25 million per year to $35 million per year in less than 22 months, and with the salary cap poised to continue to spike with a new labor deal, new TV deals, and the growth of legalized gambling, Wilson may soon regret being committed through 2023.

Cousins, on the other hand, may be very happy to be hitting the market at a time when agents and teams will know much more about where the cap is heading than they do now.

  1. It all depends on how you look at it. I would say Cousins has the better deal, by far. Anytime you can get paid the most by doing the least amount of work, you’re ahead of the game.

  2. Whether Cousins will get a market-value deal in 2021 will depend largely on whether and to what extent he plays well enough to merit one.

    Every contract is market value, whether you are making 30 million or league minimum.

  4. Mike, Wilson’s extension is a 35M annual deal, which is 25% more lucrative than a younger Cousins’ rare crack at true free agency. I get you strongly dislike Cousins, which is strange, because you’re always pounding the table for QBs to grab every last nickel “for their families” (at the expense of their teammates families).

  7. “Wilson may soon regret being committed through 2023”

    Ah, gotta love the mentality of the players these days. They throw tantrums when they get franchise tagged because they want the ‘security’ of a long-term deal. Then when they sign that long-term deal and 2 years later a lesser accomplished player signs a more lucrative deal they throw tantrums again.

  11. The determining factor on whose contract is better is how Cousins plays the next two years. If he can’t lead the team to a lot of success the next two seasons, who is going to give him a big free agent contract? If he has a great year this year, the Vikings will probably extend him after the season and lower his cap number. This fully guaranteed business will not happen again.

    Kirk Cousins in 4 career starts vs the Packers.
    2-1-1
    1,471 yards
    11 TDs
    1 int

    He outplays Rodgers in every matchup and will continue to do so.

  13. As a Viking fan, I can’t wait until Cousins contract is up. He did nothing while in Washington to warrant the contract he got from Minnesota. If he continues to play like he did last year, then in 2021 he will be a backup.

  14. Well, it isn’t really fair to compare, Kirk Cousins had the benefit of negotiating with Rick Spielman.

    Spielman, who was famously ridiculed for dealing away 1st and 4th round picks to secure Sam Bradford in a panicked move after starter, Teddy Bridgewater, went down for the year, has been making questionable moves ever since.

    Spieldope, as he’s become to be known, went into the 2018 offseason with no QBs under contract.
    None.
    Seriously, probably the most important position in the today’s NFL, and he left the cupboard bare.

    With his options dwindling, and having absolutely no leverage whatsoever, the Vikings were forced to give Cousins just about anything he wanted, especially after the Jets got involved in the bidding.

    He was also forced to part with a 5th round pick just to have a backup in place who never even saw the field.
    It’s truly amazing that this fool still has a job.

  15. Russel Wilson has been a top 10 QB since he entered the league. Last year he had a 111 passer rating, the 11th best QBR and was the 7th best QB according to PFF. Whatever metric you value more, still paints a picture that he’s an elite QB. Not at a single point in his career has he had an above average offensive line too. In a couple of years, another QB will get a bigger deal. That’s how inflation works. What were the Seahawks supposed to let him walk or trade him for a pick where they wouldn’t even be in position to draft a young QB? That’s nonsense. The reason the Seahawks aren’t as good as they once were is because Sherman got slower and worse, Chancellor and Thomas have combined to play like 4 games in the last 2 years, Maxwell washed out, Avril retired, Mebane retired, Bennett regressed to a certain degree and their drafting has been pretty bad relative to their 2010,2011 and 2012 drafts.

