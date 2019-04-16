Who were the NFL’s most anticipated draft picks?

Getty Images

With Zion Williamson declaring for the NBA draft, a simple idea emerged for a Tuesday PFT Live draft.

Which incoming NFL players were the most anticipated draft picks?

Simms and I drafted three each (one of us was smart enough to pick Reggie Bush, who was regarded as the next Gale Sayers in 2006), and then we discussed some others that didn’t make the cut. You can check out everything we had to say in the attached video. And then you can say in the comments that we are morons or idiots or whatever.

Wednesday’s draft, if we can come up with a good topic, will be a three-man weave, since Big Cat will be joining Simms in Connecticut for the show.