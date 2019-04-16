Xavier Grimble signs tender with Steelers

Getty Images

Tight end Xavier Grimble signed his tender Tuesday, according to the NFL’s official transactions report.

Grimble was a restricted free agent whom the Steelers had given an original-round tender. Since Grimble was an undrafted free agent, the Steelers would have received no compensation if he had signed elsewhere.

Grimble entered the league with the Giants in 2014.

He played all 16 games for the Steelers last season and 44 of 48 in his three seasons in Pittsburgh. He has 22 catches for 236 yards and three touchdowns in his career.