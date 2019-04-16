Zach Miller: Time has come to move on from football

Getty Images

Zach Miller said last week that he had not ruled out an attempt to return to playing football after the severe knee injury that halted his career in 2017, but knew he’d have to make a call one way or another in the near future.

Decision day came on Tuesday and Miller won’t be trying to make it back on the field. Miller announced his retirement in a post to Instagram.

“The time has come to move on from playing the game of football,” Miller wrote. “It has been an incredible journey for myself and my entire family and we can’t thank you enough for your continued support. I would love more than anything to step on Soldier Field one last time but I physically cannot give the game and our fans what they deserve.”

Miller needed emergency surgery in New Orleans after his initial injury and required nine more operations to deal with the issues stemming from his dislocated knee and torn popliteal artery.

Miller began his career with the Jaguars as a 2009 sixth-round pick and landed with the Bears in 2015. He had 146 career catches for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.