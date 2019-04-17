49ers continue looking at WR help, bring Hakeem Butler in

Getty Images

Today’s the final day for draft visits, so while the particular player trips will fade from view, the trends may be most telling.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, the 49ers brought Iowa State wideout Hakeem Butler in for a visit yesterday.

Butler’s an intriguing possibility for the 49ers if he fell to the 36th overall pick. The 6-foot-5, 227-pounder with 35 1/4-inch arms ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash, so all the physical tools are there. He caught 60 passes for 1,318 yards and nine touchdowns last year, so the production followed.

The 49ers have taken a close look at receivers in the late stages of draft preparation, with N’Keal Harry, Deebo Samuel and A.J. Brown stopping by lately.

There’s a clear need for more help for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, as Jordan Matthews and Marquise Goodwin are penciled in as starters at the moment.