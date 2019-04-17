49ers visit Buccaneers in Week One, face Steelers in home opener

Getty Images

The 49ers will have to wait to play a home game this year.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, the 49ers will begin the season at Tampa Bay.

They have another road game against an unknown opponent after that, then will play the Steelers for their home opener on Sept. 22.

Between 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo coming off last year’s knee injury and Bucs counterpart Jameis Winston coming off a turbulent season which included a suspension and a benching, that opener features a pair of quarterbacks with something to prove.