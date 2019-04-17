Bears-Lions, Bills-Cowboys, Saints-Falcons set for Thanksgiving

Getty Images

Although it hasn’t been officially announced by the NFL, the Thanksgiving slate of games appears to be set: Bears at Lions in the early game, Bills at Cowboys in the mid-afternoon, and Saints at Falcons at night.

Despite a previous report that the Dolphins would visit Dallas on Thanksgiving, it’s Buffalo traveling to Dallas on CBS. That’s a rematch of two past Super Bowls, and the NFL is emphasizing games with historical significance in its 100th season.

Another matchup with historical significance is Bears-Lions, which will be the early game on CBS. The Bears have played 35 times on Thanksgiving and have been a frequent opponent of the Lions, the NFL’s longtime Thanksgiving hosts.

As reported earlier today, the Saints are visiting Atlanta in the prime time game on NBC. That’s a rematch of last year’s Thanksgiving prime time game, and it’s likely to be a big one in the NFC South race.