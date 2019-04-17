Bears-Packers, Patriots-Steelers, Texans-Saints highlight Week 1

Getty Images

We already knew most of Kickoff Weekend.

The Packers and Bears — and not the defending champion Patriots — begin the 2019 regular season to showcase the NFL’s oldest rivalry in the 100th season. That’s the Thursday night, Sept. 5, game.

The Patriots will celebrate their Super Bowl title three days later on Sunday Night Football with an 8:20 p.m. ET start against the Steelers.

The two ESPN games on Monday night, Sept. 9, close out Week One, with the Texans at the Saints at 7:10 p.m. ET followed by the Broncos at the Raiders at 10:20 p.m. ET.

The other games on Opening Weekend are Sunday, Sept. 8. The 1 p.m. ET games are: Rams at Panthers; Washington at Eagles; Bills at Jets; Falcons at Vikings; Ravens at Dolphins; Chiefs at Jaguars; and Titans at Browns. The 4:05 p.m. ET games are: Colts at Chargers and Bengals at Seahawks. The 4:25 p.m. ET games are: 49ers at Buccaneers; Giants at Cowboys; and Lions at Cardinals.