Bears travel to Denver to face Vic Fangio, Broncos in Week Two

AP

The Chicago Bears won’t have to wait long to see their former defensive coordinator on an opposing sideline.

The Bears will face Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos in Week Two of the season as Chicago travels to Fangio’s new home town.

The Bears at Broncos matchup will be one of three late-afternoon games on the week’s slate.

Fangio became the Bears defensive coordinator in 2015 under head coach John Fox and then remained in the position last season after Matt Nagy was brought on to replace Fox. It’s Fangio first chance to be an NFL head coach after serving every year since 1986, except 2010 (Stanford), as a defensive assistant in the NFL.

Chicago’s defense ranked as the league’s best last season in points allowed and third in total defense under Fangio.