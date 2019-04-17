Bengals, Dolphins avoid short-week games

Getty Images

At one point, every NFL team had to play one game on a short week. This year, 30 teams will do that. Which means that (abacus engaged) two teams won’t.

This year, those two teams are the Bengals and the Dolphins.

It’s a good thing for these teams to avoid the short-week obligation. And it also can be spun internally as a slap in the face to a pair of teams that are regarded as irrelevant, as evidenced by the fact that they won’t play in the Thursday night slot.

The Bengals have a Monday night game at Pittsburgh in Week Four, and the Dolphins have a Monday night game at Pittsburgh in Week Eight. But neither Cincinnati nor Miami will play on a Thursday this year.