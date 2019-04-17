Bills not scheduled for any prime-time games in 2019

Getty Images

Bills fans can feel free to make plans that don’t involve watching their team play on every Monday night and Thursday night this season.

The 2019 NFL schedule was released on Wednesday night and the Bills are the only one of the league’s 32 teams that has not been scheduled for any prime-time action this year. They are scheduled to play in Dallas on Thanksgiving afternoon in a nationally televised game and they could wind up in prime-time in Week 16.

They’ll face the Patriots in New England and that is one of five games that will be considered as options to fill three slots on Saturday, December 21. One of those slots is an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on NFL Network.

The Bills are currently scheduled to play at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in their other 14 games, although they could be flexed into a Sunday night game in Weeks 11-17.