Broncos, 49ers will hold joint practices

Getty Images

The Broncos and 49ers plan to hold joint practices leading up to their preseason game, Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News reports.

The teams play Monday night, Aug. 19, in Denver.

Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello spent the past two years as the 49ers’ quarterbacks coach under Kyle Shanahan.

Most teams seek joint practices with at least one team early in the preseason, and some have joint practices with two teams.

The 49ers and Broncos are not scheduled to play during the regular season.