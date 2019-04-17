Browns get four prime-time games

Getty Images

The aren’t your father’s Browns. Or your grandfather’s Browns. Or your great-grandfather’s Browns.

Cleveland enters the 2019 season with a ton of hype — and with a minimum of four prime-time games.

The official schedule has the Browns playing under the lights in Week Two at the Jets (Monday night), in Week Three against the Rams at home (Sunday night), at the 49ers in Week Five (Monday night), and at home against the Steelers in Week 11 (Thursday night).

The Browns also have three games set to begin in the prime late-Sunday afternoon 4:25 p.m. ET slot: At the Patriots (Week Eight), at the Broncos (Week Nine), and at the Steelers (Week 13).

More prime-time games can be assigned to Cleveland via the flex process. For now, though, we’ll see plenty of the Browns in 2019. And that’s a very good thing.