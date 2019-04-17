Buccaneers also get a seven-week break from home

Getty Images

If you’re an NFL team named after pirates, it seems your schedule this year is Rated Aaarrrrrrgh.

Just like the Raiders, the Buccaneers have a seven-week stretch between games in their own building.

After playing two of their first three at home, the Bucs play the Rams and the Saints on the road, before making their trip to London to “host” the Panthers.

After their post-London bye, the Bucs then go to Tennessee and Seattle.

Having a pair of flights to the West Coast in addition to the trip to England will take a toll on the Buccaneers, who have enough problems this year.

They at least have three of their last four at home, if it still matters by that point.