C.J. Mosley: Adam Gase told us he’s here to knock off the Patriots

Getty Images

Adam Gase is preparing for his fourth season as an AFC East head coach and one of his top goals remains the same despite making the move from the Dolphins to the Jets in January.

Linebacker C.J. Mosley spoke to reporters on Wednesday and shared some of Gase’s first message to his players. The part he shared dealt with Gase’s desire to knock the Patriots off the perch they’ve enjoyed for the last two decades.

Mosley said Gase told the team “that’s one of the main reasons he came here” and Mosley said that the feeling inside the organization is that they “have the tools, the players and the game plan” to mount a challenge to the reigning Super Bowl champs.

“He came here to win,” Mosley said, via the New York Daily News. “At the end of the day, history shows who we have to beat to get to that top spot. Not overlooking anybody else in the division definitely or anybody else on our schedule, but we know if you want to get to where we got to be, we know what chair we got to knock off.”

Several Jets head coaches have had the chance to try to topple the Patriots. Some have said they aren’t going to kiss Bill Belichick’s rings while others have treated games against New England as no different than the rest of the schedule, but none have hit on the formula to actually make it happen.