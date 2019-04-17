No timetable for when Cam Newton will begin throwing

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is “progressing very well” with his rehab from shoulder surgery, coach Ron Rivera said Thursday, via David Newton of ESPN.

It’s the same thing Rivera said last month at the NFL owners’ meetings.

Rivera would not put a timetable on when Newton will begin throwing but said the quarterback is regaining some range of motion.

“To a degree, yes. When I’ve seen him in there getting his rehab done, yes,’’ Rivera said. “I haven’t had a chance to see him throw the ball yet, but that time’s coming. We’ll see how he is.’’

Newton had an arthroscopic procedure on his throwing shoulder in January.

It was clear he couldn’t throw the ball downfield late last season, and Newton sat out the final three games after a 6-2 unraveled in a seven-game losing streak.