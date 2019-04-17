Cardinals schedule hype video deftly avoids quarterback images

Getty Images

Seemingly, most teams have prepared videos aimed at hyping their 2019 regular-season schedules. The Cardinals have created one that has a glaring omission.

Of the various Arizona players featured in the video — from Larry Fitzgerald to David Johnson to Chandler Jones to Patrick Peterson — there’s not a single image of quarterback Josh Rosen.

While that’s harder a confirmation that the team will be drafting quarterback Kyler Murray and trading Rosen, it definitely keeps the possibility squarely in play. Indeed, if Rosen were “the guy,” he’d be in the video.

The fact that he isn’t says plenty about the possibility that, in eight nights, Murray will be on the way in. And Rosen will be on the way out.