Chandler Jones excited by prospect of adding top defensive lineman in draft

Getty Images

While Kyler Murray may be the shiny object in front of the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 1 overall pick, defensive end Chandler Jones can’t help but envision what it would be like to have one of the best defensive linemen in the draft lining up alongside him.

Via Bob McMenamin of the Arizona Republic, Jones would be thrilled at the prospect of having Nick Bosa, Quinnen Williams or Josh Allen join him with the Cardinals.

“Oh, that would be tremendous,” Jones said. “I don’t know what we’re going to do in the draft, but it’s easy. When you have a force in the middle, the quarterback can’t step up and it makes the edge rush easy. All you have to do is beat the guy, run behind him and there’s the sack right there. So that would be tremendous.”

Jones may already have some of the help he requires with the additions of Terrell Suggs, Brooks Reed and Darius Philon this offseason through free agency.

Arizona fell to 26th in points allowed last season under head coach Steve Wilks after never ranking lower than 19th defensively in points allowed under Bruce Arians.

While Jones remained productive last season with 13 sacks, adding a top defensive linemen in a class considered loaded up front could provide some additional firepower to Arizona’s pass rush. It would be the obvious route for Arizona to go if they don’t decide to take Murray next Thursday night.