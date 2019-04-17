Chiefs-Chargers set for Week 11 in Mexico City

Getty Images

The Chiefs were scheduled to play a Monday night game against the Rams in Mexico City in Week 11 of the 2018 season, but the game was moved to Los Angeles because of poor field conditions at Azteca Stadium.

Kansas City will be giving it another shot in Week 11 of this season.

The NFL announced some time ago that the Chiefs would be playing the Chargers in Mexico during the 2019 season and they announced the date and time of the game on Wednesday. It will be on Monday, November 18 with an 8:15 p.m. ET start on ESPN.

Azteca Stadium hosted games during the 2005, 2016 and 2017 seasons and there’s an agreement in place to continue playing games in Mexico City through the 2021 season.