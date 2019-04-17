Chris Grier: Reshad Jones will be here this year

Getty Images

Dolphins safety Reshad Jones is not with the Dolphins at their voluntary minicamp this week, but the team isn’t planning for an extended absence.

There’s been speculation about Jones’ possible departure from Miami this offseason, but General Manager Chris Grier said at a Wednesday press conference that the veteran won’t be wearing another uniform.

“Reshad’s going to be here,” Grier said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Keeping Jones will likely leave Minkah Fitzpatrick to work at both cornerback and safety again this year as the team also has T.J. McDonald on hand at safety.

Jones is signed through 2021, but has no guaranteed money left on his deal beyond this season.