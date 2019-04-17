Corey Liuget, Al Woods visit Seahawks

Getty Images

Defensive tackles Corey Liuget and Al Woods have visited the Seahawks, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll desires a run-stuffing defensive tackle, so Seattle is kicking the tires on the best available free agents.

At No. 44, Liuget is one of the highest remaining players on PFT’s top-100 free agents. He previously visited the Giants.

Liuget, 29, spent his first eight seasons with the Chargers. He tore his quadriceps during a November loss to the Broncos, prematurely ending his 2018 season after he served a four-game suspension to open the season.

Liuget played only six games last season, making 14 tackles and 1.5 sacks, and the Chargers declined Liuget’s option.

He has 274 tackles, 24 sacks and six forced fumbles in his career.

Woods, 32, played two games for the Seahawks in 2011.

He appeared in 14 games with the Colts last season with eight starts and made 24 tackles. In nine seasons, Woods also has played games for the Buccaneers, Titans and Steelers.

He spent the past two seasons in Indianapolis.

Woods previously visited the Lions.

The Seahawks also have hosted defensive lineman Allen Bailey.