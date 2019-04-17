Cowboys get back-to-back Thursday games fourth year in row

Getty Images

The Cowboys have a new tradition that involves Thanksgiving Day.

For the fourth consecutive year and the sixth time in history, the Cowboys will play the Thursday after Thanksgiving, too.

They host the Bills on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, this season and then travel to Chicago the following Thursday, Dec. 5. They also traveled to Chicago on the Thursday after Thanksgiving in 2014.

The game against the Bills marks the Cowboys’ 52nd Thanksgiving Day game. The Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game annually ranks as the highest-rated regular-season game.

The Cowboys played Washington on Thanksgiving in 2018 and followed with a home game against the Saints the following Thursday. They won both.

In 2017, they played the Chargers and Washington at home on back-to-back Thursdays, and, in 2016, went to Minnesota the Thursday after Thanksgiving.

Dallas also back had back-to-back Thursday games in 2007.