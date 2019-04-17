Cowboys say they’re unlikely to trade up in draft

Getty Images

The Cowboys don’t have a first-round pick in this year’s draft as a result of the trade for wide receiver Amari Cooper and executive vice president Stephen Jones addressed the possibility of the team making a move to change that during a Tuesday radio interview.

Dallas is currently set to make their first pick at No. 58 overall and Jones called it “real hard to think” that the Cowboys would be making any move that significantly changes that outlook.

“I don’t think so,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It took an act of Congress to give up a first-round pick. We know how valuable those are. It took a lot of discussion, a lot of homework, a lot of really getting your hands around giving up a first round pick, and certainly, it’s something that you don’t love to do without. We would certainly do the same thing over again in terms of what it did for us with Amari Cooper and what’s it going to do for our future.”

With six picks in this year’s draft, any attempt to make a big jump up the board would likely require the Cowboys to dip into future stockpiles of selections and Jones’ comments suggest that’s not going to happen.