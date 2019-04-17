Cowboys will “obviously” exercise Ezekiel Elliott’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones updated the status of contract negotiations with wide receiver Amari Cooper and quarterback Dak Prescott this week, but they aren’t the only players on the team with a new deal on the horizon.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is also in that category, although there’s less urgency on that front. While Cooper and Prescott are both in the final years of their contracts, the Cowboys hold an option on Elliott’s deal for next season. At a Wednesday press conference, Jones saw no reason to play coy about the team’s plans on that front.

“Obviously we’re gonna do it,” Jones said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News.

As Jones made clear, there was no question that the Cowboys would be picking up the option, which is guaranteed against injury only. The answer to the question of whether Elliott plays out that option or gets a new deal at some point before the 2020 season has a less certain answer.