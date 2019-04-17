Damon Harrison staying away from Lions workouts

Posted by Josh Alper on April 17, 2019, 7:14 AM EDT
The Lions said in March that a new contract for defensive tackle Damon Harrison wasn’t something he’d think about until after the draft and that approach appears to be having an impact on Harrison’s approach to the team’s offseason workouts.

Those workouts got underway this week and Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports that Harrison has not been in attendance. He hasn’t made any comment about the reason why he’s not at the voluntary workouts, but he wouldn’t be the first player to stay away from his team while making a push for a new deal.

It’s unclear if Harrison’s absence will push the Lions to give him what he’s looking for on the contract front. He has two years left on his deal and teams are generally reticent to open the door to renegotiating deals with that much time left on a current pact.

Harrison joined the Lions in a midseason trade with the Giants last year and the team’s run defense made a noticeable turn for the better after his arrival in Detroit.

4 responses to “Damon Harrison staying away from Lions workouts

  2. Don’t sign a long term contract.
    It seems more and more players are unhappy with 5 year contracts.
    The easy solution is to sign 3-4 year deals.
    Most players are cut after 2-3 years, and those that perform well are unhappy.
    So just go to 3 – 4 year deals.

    It’s not just the holding out from training camp, it’s the acting up like Antonio Brown did. Whats to stop a player from pulling an Albert Haynesworth (Retiring while cashing paychecks) or acting up/not trying after 2 years (Antonio Brown). Pay me more or you get zero from me.

    Is arbitration the answer?
    Shorter contracts would certainly solve that problem.

  4. It should be noted in the article that he often has stayed away from voluntarily workouts in the past and has been outspoken about doing his own regimen in the offseason. This likely isnt contract related just a vetern skipping them like most veterans do

