DeForest Buckner not sweating new contract

Getty Images

DeForest Buckner is going into the fourth year of his rookie contract. The defensive tackle seemingly has done enough to warrant a contract extension after 12 sacks and 20 quarterback hits last season.

“We had conversations here and there,” Buckner said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “You know honestly, it’s very early. Just because I’m eligible for a new contract going into my fourth year, it’s still very early in the process.”

Buckner, though, isn’t sweating it. He is leaving the details to his agent to work something out with CEO Jed York, chief negotiator Paraag Marathe and General Manager John Lynch. The former seventh overall pick expects to remain in San Francisco for the foreseeable future.

“I’m really just looking forward to being here with the team long term,” Buckner said. “Jed and John and Paraag and all them, Kyle [Shanahan], they all know that. They all know what I can bring to the table, and what I bring to the team and there’s no rush to it.”

In his three seasons, Buckner has 201 tackles, 21 sacks and a forced fumble.